Emile J Patry, formally of Williamsburg, KY passed away on Friday, June 26, 2026.

He is proceeded in death by his wife, Nancy Patry; and his daughter, Anne Patry.

He is survived by his children, Lise Ledford and husband Lonnie (deceased), Erlanger, KY, Mario Patry, Canada, Angela Race and husband Thomas, Florence, KY, Joseph Raleigh Williamsburg, KY; grandchildren, Daniel Shepard, Karine Shepard, Rickie Lee Mincy and husband: Lonnie, Nicole Haynes and husband, Richard, Justin Race and wife Miah, Amanda Webster and husband Derek, and Cheyenne Raleigh; great-grandchildren, Sophia, Rowen, Elise, Adorie, Jayden, Milani, and Davis.

No services are planned at this time.