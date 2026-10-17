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Corbin crowns Makenna Hibbard as homecoming queen

By: Staff

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Makenna Hibbard was crowned Homecoming Queen on Oct. 9 during Corbin’s football game against Harlan County. She was escorted by Louey Horvath.

(Photo by HUNTER JUAREZ)

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