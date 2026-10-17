HeadlineNews Corbin crowns Makenna Hibbard as homecoming queen By: Staff Date: October 17, 2026 Makenna Hibbard was crowned Homecoming Queen on Oct. 9 during Corbin’s football game against Harlan County. She was escorted by Louey Horvath. (Photo by HUNTER JUAREZ) Staff TagsCorbin Football Homecoming Queenescort-Louey HorvathMakenna Hibbard Previous articleFall events impacted by weather SubscribeI want inI've read and accept the Privacy Policy. Share post: FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Popular Fall events impacted by weather Isia Blanche Estep Vera Jean Rickett Corbin October Fest 2026… Closed wooden bridge over railroad tracks slated to reopen next week More like thisRelated Fall events impacted by weather Mark White - October 16, 2026 When you organize an outdoor event in the spring... Isia Blanche Estep Linda Carpenter - October 16, 2026 Isia Blanche Estep, age 90, of Jellico, Tennessee passed... Vera Jean Rickett Linda Carpenter - October 16, 2026 Vera Jean Rickett, age 81, of Croley Camp Road,... Corbin October Fest 2026… Mark White - October 16, 2026 Due to the weather, turnout for the 2026 Corbin...