Corbin School of Innovation hosts World Fair and Wax Museum

The Corbin School of Innovation’s annual World Fair and Wax Museum theme centered around America’s 250th anniversary. Students from grade levels 2 through 12 showcased their learning through creative projects exploring history, culture and daily life from different time periods on April 24 in the gym.

“It’s one of everybody’s favorite days that we look forward to in the year,” said organizer Brooke Sprinkles.

Among the displays, students Kitana Taylor, Emmi Parker and Ethan Foster presented a Stone Age project highlighting early tools and daily life.

Scarlett Sprinkles, Kai Cockerham and Lucy Herren shared a project on American Indigenous tribes, focusing on culture and trading.

Cade Watkins and Beka Queener presented a Rocaille-themed project where they served tea and discussed historical art.

The event also showcased projects on American heroes and the Revolutionary War.