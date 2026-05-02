Menu
Search
Subscribe
News

Corbin School of Innovation hosts World Fair and Wax Museum

By: Leeann Fragosa

Date:

The Corbin School of Innovation’s annual World Fair and Wax Museum theme centered around America’s 250th anniversary. Students from grade levels 2 through 12 showcased their learning through creative projects exploring history, culture and daily life from different time periods on April 24 in the gym.

“It’s one of everybody’s favorite days that we look forward to in the year,” said organizer Brooke Sprinkles.

Kitana Taylor, Emmi Parker and Ethan Foster

Among the displays, students Kitana Taylor, Emmi Parker and Ethan Foster presented a Stone Age project highlighting early tools and daily life.

Scarlett Sprinkles, Kai Cockerham and Lucy Herren

Scarlett Sprinkles, Kai Cockerham and Lucy Herren shared a project on American Indigenous tribes, focusing on culture and trading.

Cade Watkins and Beka Queener

Cade Watkins and Beka Queener presented a Rocaille-themed project where they served tea and discussed historical art.

The event also showcased projects on American heroes and the Revolutionary War.

Share
Written by:
Leeann Fragosa
Leeann Fragosa
Previous article
Redhound Theatre presents The Lion King Kids

Subscribe

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Redhound Theatre presents The Lion King Kids

Leeann Fragosa Leeann Fragosa -
Students from the Corbin Elementary School/School of Innovation Redhound...

Whitley Co. leads in 13th Region rankings

Jennifer K. Perkins Jennifer K. Perkins -
Whitley County Freshman Cooper Parman is third in...

North Laurel Jaguars defeat Redhounds

Staff Staff -
North Laurel’s visit to Don House Field sent...

Colonels take down the Redhounds at Don House Field

Jennifer K. Perkins Jennifer K. Perkins -
In the first meeting between the Corbin Redhounds and...
spot_img

About Us

The News Journal is a Kentucky Press Association award winning newspaper. It is the legal paper of record for Whitley County.

Contact Us

The Latest

Redhound Theatre presents The Lion King Kids

ImageCarousel 0
Students from the Corbin Elementary School/School of Innovation Redhound...

Whitley Co. leads in 13th Region rankings

Baseball 0
Whitley County Freshman Cooper Parman is third in...

North Laurel Jaguars defeat Redhounds

Baseball 0
North Laurel’s visit to Don House Field sent...

Subscribe

© 2026 The News Journal. All Rights Reserved.