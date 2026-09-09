Corbin vs. Pulaski County Friday will be battle of the unbeatens

Corbin High School’s victory over the larger Bryan Station High School this past Friday by a score of 26-18, sets up a battle of unbeaten teams this Friday as the Redhounds will take on the unbeaten Pulaski County High School Maroons.

“It was a good game. It was a good 6A school, a large school. It is what you want schedule wise. There were some really bright spots and some things we have to improve on. I was proud of our kids’ effort and the ability to run the football. There are some things we have to improve on,” Corbin Head Coach Luke Salmons said about the Bryan Station game.

“I thought we had a good day. It is getting better. I am proud of our kids winning. I feel like there were some good things, but some things we have to get better at.”

The Corbin Redhounds jumped out to a 13-point lead in the first quarter, but the Bryan Station Defenders responded with 10 points in the second quarter to cut the lead before halftime.

The Redhounds added one touchdown in the third quarter and another touchdown in the fourth quarter making the score 26-10. The Defenders responded with a touchdown and two-point conversion in the fourth quarter. This made it a one-possession game, but the Defenders could not score again.

Corbin accumulated 126 yards of offense in the air and 173 yards on the ground. Trey Person led the rushing attack accumulating 143 yards on 21 carries and scored two touchdowns.

Quarterback Mason Salmons completed 9 passes in 15 attempts and scored one rushing touchdown on 13 carries. Clay Akins caught four passes and accumulated 50 yards receiving. He had only one rushing attempt on the night but made it count with a one-yard touchdown run.

Defensively, the Redhounds had 38 tackles on the night, including 17 solo tackles. Jake Salmons led the way on defense with 6 solo tackles and 3 assists. He also had a fumble recovery. Malachi Brown had one fumble recovery, one solo tackle and two tackle assists.

Coach Salmons said Corbin schedules larger 5A and 6A schools, like Bryan Station, Frederick Douglas and Pulaski County, so the team can get better, see where it is at and what it needs to improve on.

Salmons said discipline in terms of penalties is one area in particular his team has improved upon between week two and week three.

“I think they will be even better this week,” he said.

“I think our ability to run the football at a high level against a 6A school was impressive. Our resiliency was even better. I just think overall we are forming our team right now and that is what it takes. Whenever you go through a season, for me, it is about forming your identity, forming your team. You are not going to be like last year’s team,” Salmons said.

“You are always playing and plugging kids in different positions. It is like putting a puzzle together and it is going to take a lot of kids to reach our goal. The kids have done an outstanding job, their work ethic. I am excited about this week.”

Corbin brings a 3-0 record into this Friday’s game against Pulaski County. In week one, Corbin defeated Western Hills (Ohio) 38-14. In week two, Corbin defeated North Laurel 42-14.

During week one, Pulaski County defeated Henderson County 41-16. During week two, Pulaski County endured a tough defensive battle beating Lexington Christian Academy 7-0. In week three, Pulaski County defeated North Hardin 51-7 to improve its record to 3-0.

Salmons said the game plan going into this week is just to improve and get better in all three phases of the game, offense, defense and special teams.

“Our game plan is to continue to develop and continue to get better,” Salmons said. “To me it is just about getting better each week. They are a really good football team. We are excited about the opportunity to be playing at home. These are two really good football teams. Our game plan is to play clean football and to execute, block and tackle better than they do.”