KSP investigates animal cruelty case in Laurel County near Corbin

Kentucky State Police (KSP) out of Post 11 in London have charged a Laurel County woman following an animal cruelty investigation.

On Sept. 5, Guardians of Rescue, which is a non-profit organization dedicated to protecting the well-being of animals, contacted Kentucky State Police regarding animals being mistreated at a Corbin residence on Rydell Road.

“When Troopers Jacob Loudermilk and Logan Mallory arrived at the residence, they located several dogs in dilapidated living conditions, without food and/or water, and in various states of declining health,” state police wrote in a release.

Several closed buildings on the property prompted troopers to seek a search warrant, which was granted. A search of the property uncovered more animals locked inside cages in extreme heat with no access to food or water, the release stated.

While at the scene, the owner of the residence and the animals, Ginger C. Smith, 59, of Corbin, arrived, according to the release.

When she entered the property, she was allegedly operating her vehicle in a careless manner and nearly struck several people who were assisting in removing the animals from the property.

Police charged Smith with 23 counts of second-degree cruelty to animals, 23 counts of failing to have dogs vaccinated, five counts of second-degree wanton endangerment, and one count of second-degree disorderly conduct, according to the release.

The investigation remains ongoing by Loudermilk. He was assisted on scene by KSP personnel in addition to volunteers with the Guardians of Rescue organization.

(Photos are courtesy of Guardians of Rescue)