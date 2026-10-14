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Mark White
Mark White
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Jury convicts Peace for shooting his wife three years ago, recommends 20 years in prison

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A Whitley Circuit Court Jury convicted a man on...

Lynn Camp Wildcats defeated at home by W’burg Yellow Jackets

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Williamsburg jumped out to an early lead Friday night...

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Safeco Insurance Company of Illinois, a/s/o Charles Baker vs....

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