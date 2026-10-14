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Redhounds defeat Harlan County during Homecoming game

By: Jennifer K. Perkins

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Corbin is 5-2 on the season after a 55-8 win over Harlan County Friday night.

“Our plan going into Friday was to really focus on improving in all three phases,” said Head Coach Luke Salmons. “Having played six quality Class 5A and 6A teams – along with Johnson Central – helped show us where we stand, what we need to work on, and prepared us well for our district and playoff push. 

“Mason Salmons had a big night throwing for almost 350 yards and three touchdowns, and Trey Person had four touchdowns,” said Salmons. “Our defense played well overall outside of a few drives, and I am pleased to see us continuing to improve as a team.” 

The Redhounds will look for their third consecutive win on Oct. 16 as they take on Whitley County.

“This Friday is test #2 in our district,” said Salmons. “Our game plan is to start fast and keep improving.”

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Jennifer K. Perkins
Jennifer K. Perkins
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