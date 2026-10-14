HeadlineNews Community members question superintendent’s pay raise By: Mark White Date: October 14, 2026 Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day! Please login to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us Mark White TagsCorbin Independent School Districtsome question pay raisesuperintendent pay increase Previous articleNaomi Carolyn StidhamNext articleRedhounds defeat Harlan County during Homecoming game SubscribeI want inI've read and accept the Privacy Policy. Share post: FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Popular Jury convicts Peace for shooting his wife three years ago, recommends 20 years in prison Lynn Camp Wildcats defeated at home by W’burg Yellow Jackets Lawsuits Marriage Licenses Deeds More like thisRelated Jury convicts Peace for shooting his wife three years ago, recommends 20 years in prison Mark White - October 14, 2026 A Whitley Circuit Court Jury convicted a man on... Lynn Camp Wildcats defeated at home by W’burg Yellow Jackets Jennifer K. Perkins - October 14, 2026 Williamsburg jumped out to an early lead Friday night... Lawsuits Mark White - October 14, 2026 Safeco Insurance Company of Illinois, a/s/o Charles Baker vs.... Marriage Licenses Mark White - October 14, 2026 Lissa Nicole Bryant, 46, of Williamsburg, a factory worker,...