Naomi Carolyn Stidham, born November 26, 1948, in Hazard, Kentucky, passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, October 12, 2026, surrounded by the warmth of her loving husband and children.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her mother, Clarissa Fugate; her brother, Eddie Fugate; and her loving mother-in-law and father-in-law, Juder and Sadie Stidham.

She is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, James Stidham; her daughter, Jamie Davis (Stephen); her son, Jimmy Stidham (Crystal); five grandchildren: Charlie Davis (Erica), Zachary Davis (Courtney), Halia Stidham, Kaila Stidham and Alana Stidham; and four great-grandchildren: Elena Davis, Sadie Davis, Nora Davis and Naomi Davis.

Her heart was always centered on home and family. In her early years, she devoted herself to raising her children, spending her days as a loving stay-at-home mother and wife. Once her children were older and settled in school, she returned to college to earn her degree in education, following her lifelong passion for learning. For twelve wonderful years, she shaped countless young lives in the school system—first as a devoted elementary school teacher and later as a school principal. During her years in education, she also earned her Master’s in Education and her Rank 1 in Educational Leadership.

Following her years in education, she joined the family business, Stidham Cabinet, where she served as Chief Financial Officer until her passing. Beyond every professional milestone, her family was her greatest joy and top priority. She was a deeply loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She stood by her family through every season, keeping traditions alive and making sure everyone felt loved and supported.

Her kindness reached well beyond her own front door. She loved her church community, extended family, and many close friends. Blessed with an endlessly generous spirit, she always looked for ways to lend a hand, never hesitating to step up when someone needed help.

At home, she found joy in simple, creative moments—spending hours playing the piano. She also had a keen eye for craft, evident in her beautiful ceramics. Anyone who knew her at all, knew her passion for University of Kentucky basketball. She was a true, proud UK Wildcats fan through thick and thin.

While she leaves behind a void that cannot be filled, her warmth, faith, and selfless love will remain in the hearts of all who knew her. Her memory lives on in the family she treasured and the many lives she touched.

Funeral service will be at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, October 17, 2026, in the Hart Funeral Home Chapel with Bobby Joe Eaton and Tommy Buford officiating. Burial will follow at Locust Grove Cemetery with Charlie Davis, Zachary Davis, Tim Watkins, Jeff Stidham, Dan York, and Fred Fortney serving as pallbearers, and Don Storm, Larry Britton, Ed Baxter, Bobby Wells, Leonard Wells, and Doug Wells as honorary pallbearers.

Visitation will be held from 6 – 8 P.M. Friday at Hart Funeral Home, located at 1011 Master Street in Corbin.