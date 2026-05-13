Dinner in the Dark provides different perspective

Guests at The Freeman Foundation’s Lights Out Dinner in the Dark event traded their eyesight for a blindfold as they ate spaghetti, salad and dessert to better understand the daily experiences of Travis Freeman.

Freeman became blind due to a severe sinus infection at 12 years old.

The event was in partnership with Baptist Health Corbin (BHC) after Freeman asked for donations.

BHC President Angelia Foster said the event encouraged people to see the world through a different perspective.

“Events like this remind us how important it is to see the world through a different lens and to better understand the experiences of those that we serve,” said Foster. “Tonight is a reminder to all of us that when we take the time to understand different experiences, we become better caregivers, better partners and a stronger community.”

The event also featured guest speakers Cameron and Susan Mills who spoke about navigating life with their son, Alex, who was diagnosed with autism at 2-and-a-half years old.

Guest speaker Susan Mills is the author of the Dino Sprouts children’s book series. She began writing these stories for her son, Alex, when he was approximately four years old beginning to talk.

“I went to the library trying to find books that I felt like he could relate to,” said Susan. “I couldn’t find anything, so I started writing ‘Stella, the Sweet and Spunky Stegosaurus,’ and she [represents] nonverbal autism.”

She explained the dinosaur-themed stories are designed to help children better understand differences and empathy.

She also explained the dinosaur characters represent different disabilities like ADHD, anxiety, vision loss and other special needs.

Guest speaker Cameron Mills is a former UK basketball player and later became Alex’s stepfather. Cameron had to learn more about autism and special needs through his family’s experiences.

“I didn’t know what autism was,” said Cameron. “I didn’t know how many people dealt with disabilities until I entered this world with Susan.”

Susan emphasized the importance of having conversations about disabilities.

“We all have different viewpoints, different opinions on things,” said Susan. “The great thing about conversation is that we learn from each other.

The couple also discussed the importance of creating welcoming communities for individuals with autism through organizations like Eastside Club Sensory Gym and Erin’s Hope for Friends.

Funds raised during the event will also help to make Corbin’s Rotary Park more accessible for individuals with disabilities.