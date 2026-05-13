Public RecordsMarriage Licenses Marriage Licenses By: Mark White Date: May 13, 2026 Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day! Please login to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us Mark White TagsMarriage Licensespublic recordsSource: Whitley County Clerk's OfficeWhitely County Previous articleDeedsNext articleLawsuits SubscribeI want inI've read and accept the Privacy Policy. Share post: FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Popular Whitley Co. lost two pillars of the community Lawsuits Deeds Electronic Edition For 5-13-26 Election Preview: What to know before you cast your ballot Tuesday More like thisRelated Whitley Co. lost two pillars of the community Mark White - May 13, 2026 Whitley County recently lost two pillars of the community... Lawsuits Mark White - May 13, 2026 Cody Keister vs. Brionna Carr – petition for joint... Deeds Mark White - May 13, 2026 Sandra Gaddis Bays, Suzanne Nicole Brown, Melissa Renee Deaton... Electronic Edition For 5-13-26 Linda Carpenter - May 13, 2026