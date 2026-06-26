Beloved band director dies

Last Friday morning, I got on Facebook and was devastated to learn Jack Walker had died. Mr. Walker was a cherished member of our local band community, and the news hit me hard.

Mr. Walker was a prominent figure in the band world who impacted generations of students. He was someone I had a great deal of respect and appreciation for.

He believed in me when I was in high school band. He encouraged me when I was doing well and reassured me when I felt like I wasn’t. He fought for me because he believed in me.

I remember one time he told me I was a great musician, and hearing those words from him meant more than I can explain. There are so many people in Kentucky’s band community who have poured into me because they simply believed in me, and Mr. Walker was one of them.

For those who knew him, you know he served as conductor of the London Community Band (LCB).

I joined when I was in high school after Mr. Walker told me I should. I was thrilled that he had invited me. I remember squealing about it to my momma as soon as I got home.

That year, I practiced some pretty difficult patriotic pieces and performed in the Fourth of July concert. I remember we were asked to wear black shoes, and because I didn’t own any, I wore my marching band shoes to the performance two years in a row. He laughed and told me it was okay.

As life goes on, so do our plans. Once I got to college, I would receive emails every year inviting me to join the LCB, but I could never find the time to commit. Every year, I felt guilty turning down the invite. Eventually, I stopped receiving emails.

This year was different.

Last week, I received an email and Facebook message from Mr. James Adams inviting me to join again. Mr. Adams was our low brass instructor at South Laurel High School when I was in high school and he also designed our marching band drills. As a reporter, holidays are often busy, and I knew the Fourth of July would be no exception.

I had to find a way to participate again, even if it was going to be hard. Not only is America celebrating its 250th anniversary, but I had recently participated in the Williamsburg Community band. Also, the email mentioned that Mr. Adams and my former band director, Mr. Mark Sizemore would be conducting due to Mr. Walker’s health.

I joined excited to see familiar faces again, including Mr. Walker, even if he was only sitting in the audience.

Sadly, that won’t happen.

I am deeply saddened by Mr. Walker’s passing. He will be missed by me and by countless musicians whose lives he touched over the years.

I am sad I won’t get to hear him happily say, “Hello, Leeann!” one more time.

But this Fourth of July, when I pick up my flute and perform with the LCB, I will be playing in his honor.

This month has already been difficult for me, and learning of Mr. Walker’s passing has made it a little harder. Like many others, I never imagined a day when he wouldn’t be here. My condolences go out to all who knew and loved him.