Corbin Independent retirees recognized by Board of Education

The Corbin Board of Education honored seven retiring faculty and staff members for their years of service on June 18.

The meeting began with an annual retiree recognition program at Corbin Middle School. The retirees, along with their families and friends, were provided with snacks and refreshments in the middle school’s media center before returning to the gymnasium. Board members and principals shared their appreciation for each retiree and presented them with a gift of their choice between a Chromebook and a rocking chair.

The retirees present were Brent Jackson, an assistant principal at Corbin Middle School; Jennifer Hannah, an account clerk at Corbin High School; Dawn Allen, a special education supervisor of instruction for the Corbin Independent Schools; Lori Jones, a gifted education teacher at Corbin Elementary School; Victoria Collette, a food services staff member at Corbin High School; and Kristy Thomas, a science teacher at Corbin High School. Rhonda Jones, a language arts teacher at Corbin Middle School, was not present at the event.

Superintendent Travis Wilder said the retiree recognition program is one of the highlights of the year.

“Even though this is the official recognition of your retirement, just know your legacy lives on,” Wilder said. “Our pledge to you as a Board team and a district is to keep that standard to the level you set.”