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Whitley County superintendent receives all exemplary ratings in evaluation

By: Leeann Fragosa

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Whitley County Superintendent John Siler received a rating of exemplary in all seven leadership standards during his summative evaluation by the Whitley County Board of Education meeting on June 18.

The board went into executive session at 5:47 p.m. to conduct preliminary discussion relating to the evaluation of the superintendent.

Superintendent John Siler presented his evidence for each area to the board with a presentation and exited the room at 6:37 p.m. The board then returned to regular session at 6:43 p.m. to announce Siler received all exemplary ratings.

“I’d just like to say I appreciate our superintendent,” said board member Brenda Rose. “He works hard for us. I think he’s probably on call 24 hours a day at times.”

Board Chair Brenda Hill said the board voted unanimously.

“It reflects his exceptional instructional leadership, his strong communication skills, his professionalism and his community involvement,” said Hill. “We’re proud and grateful for his vision and leadership that continues to move Whitley County School District.”

Board member Paula Grubb praised Siler’s relationship with students.

“I appreciate the fact that kids in this district know they can just walk up to you,” said Grubb. “You’re an approachable person for them.”

Siler thanked the board and credited the district’s success to its staff.

“It’s a big team, and you folks are a part of that team,” said Siler.

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Leeann Fragosa
Leeann Fragosa
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