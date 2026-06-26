US25E lane closure planned in southern Laurel County starting June 29

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) plans to close one-lane of US25E in southern Laurel County starting June 29 for repairs.

The closure is being done to allow crews to remove and replace a failed concrete section of the road, according to a KYTC release.

The lane closure will effect US25E between the intersection of KY 3431 (mile point 0.860) and the intersection of Stewart Road (mile point 1.507). Work is scheduled to start at 6:30 a.m. on June 29 and continue until 5 p.m. on June 30.

The westbound lanes will be reduced from two lanes to one lane throughout the project. The lane restriction will remain in place during both daytime and nighttime hours until the work is completed.

Transportation officials are asking motorists to be aware of the work zone, expect significant delays and to utilize safe driving habits when traveling through the area.

The date, time and duration of work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur.