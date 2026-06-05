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Douglas “Doug” Manis

Posted By: Linda Carpenter

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Douglas “Doug” Manis, age 75, of Pioneer, Tennessee passed away Monday, June 1, 2026, at LaFollette Medical Center. He was born October 31, 1950, in Brydstown, Tennessee. Doug proudly served his country and was a veteran of the United States Army.
Doug is preceded in death by daughter, Angela Parrott; father, James Clayton Manis; mother, Elsie (Moles) Blalock; brother, Sam Manis and wife Wilma; and sister-in-law, Teresa Blalock.
He is survived by wife, Lesia (Tolbert) Manis; sons, Mike Manis and wife Stephanie, Tyson Manis; daughters, Susan Manis, Kea Blankenship and Chris; son-in-law, Joey Parrott; grandchildren, Holly Parrott, Vincent Parrott, Austin Huskey, Madison Hopkins, Brianah Schmidt, Mayce Lay, Bella Morgan; great-grandchildren, Sophia Manis, Iris Hopkins, Ava Huskey, Eila Huskey; dad, Ed Blalock; brothers, David Blalock, Eddie Blalock, Mark Blalock, Brian Blalock and wife Amanda; sisters, Sabrina Walp and husband Benny, Brenda Trammell and husband Paul, Teresa Phillips and husband Dewayne; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn his passing.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 pm on Thursday, June 4, at Harp Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral services will be at 8 pm with Rev. Danny Norman and Bro. Jerry Norman officiating.
Burial will be on Friday, June 5, in Valley View Cemetery, Pioneer, TN.
Military Honors will be conducted by Jellico Honor Guard.
Harp Funeral Home of Jellico in charge of arrangements.

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Linda Carpenter
Linda Carpenter
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