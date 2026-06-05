Evelyn Sue Crawford was called home to her Savior, Jesus Christ, May 28, 2026. Evelyn, or ”Ev” as she was known to those closest to her, was born February 2, 1939 in Whitley, KY to Lester and Lora (Roller) Smith. She attended Pleasant View High School in Kentucky.

In November 1958, Ev married the love of her life, William “Bill” Crawford. They had two sons in Jellico, TN before moving to Toledo, OH to raise their family. Ev retired from Toledo Stamping after 37 years.

Ev enjoyed bowling, bingo, and watching her sons play baseball and softball. She was always ready for a trip to the casino and she was a fan of the Detroit Tigers.

Ev’s family grew to include four grandchildren and several special nieces and nephews who all lovingly knew her as “Nana.” They were her pride and joy. She loved supporting them at sporting events and school activities.

Evelyn was a kind and sweet wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. She will be forever remembered and loved for her welcoming nature (and, later in life, her purple hair!)

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lester and Lora; mother-and father-in-law, Joe and Anna Crawford; sisters, Ann Puckett and Nancy Pinegar; husband of 61 years, Bill; and daughter-in-law, Laurie (Kimura) Crawford.

Evelyn is survived by her sons, Rick (Heidi) Crawford and Larry (Angela) Crawford; grandchildren, Dr. Chelsie Crawford, Christopher Crawford, Bailey Crawford, and Keegan Crawford; nieces and nephews, David (Rachelle) Johnson, Elijah, Ezekiel, and Zoe Johnson, Steven Johnson, and Pam Johnson; her sister, Claudena Pinegar; and many friends and relatives.

The family would like to thank Ashanti Hospice of Otterbein for their care of Evelyn during her final days and for their support of her family during this difficult time.

Cremation will take place at the Cremation Society of Toledo with interment at Cane Creek Cemetery in Saxton, KY at a later date.

Ev will be deeply missed by all who knew her.