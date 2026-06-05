Menu
Search
Subscribe
Obituaries

Evelyn Sue Crawford

Posted By: Linda Carpenter

Date:

Evelyn Sue Crawford was called home to her Savior, Jesus Christ, May 28, 2026. Evelyn, or ”Ev” as she was known to those closest to her, was born February 2, 1939 in Whitley, KY to Lester and Lora (Roller) Smith. She attended Pleasant View High School in Kentucky.
In November 1958, Ev married the love of her life, William “Bill” Crawford. They had two sons in Jellico, TN before moving to Toledo, OH to raise their family. Ev retired from Toledo Stamping after 37 years.
Ev enjoyed bowling, bingo, and watching her sons play baseball and softball. She was always ready for a trip to the casino and she was a fan of the Detroit Tigers.
Ev’s family grew to include four grandchildren and several special nieces and nephews who all lovingly knew her as “Nana.” They were her pride and joy. She loved supporting them at sporting events and school activities.
Evelyn was a kind and sweet wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. She will be forever remembered and loved for her welcoming nature (and, later in life, her purple hair!)
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lester and Lora; mother-and father-in-law, Joe and Anna Crawford; sisters, Ann Puckett and Nancy Pinegar; husband of 61 years, Bill; and daughter-in-law, Laurie (Kimura) Crawford.
Evelyn is survived by her sons, Rick (Heidi) Crawford and Larry (Angela) Crawford; grandchildren, Dr. Chelsie Crawford, Christopher Crawford, Bailey Crawford, and Keegan Crawford; nieces and nephews, David (Rachelle) Johnson, Elijah, Ezekiel, and Zoe Johnson, Steven Johnson, and Pam Johnson; her sister, Claudena Pinegar; and many friends and relatives.
The family would like to thank Ashanti Hospice of Otterbein for their care of Evelyn during her final days and for their support of her family during this difficult time.
Cremation will take place at the Cremation Society of Toledo with interment at Cane Creek Cemetery in Saxton, KY at a later date.
Ev will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Share
Posted by:
Linda Carpenter
Linda Carpenter
Previous article
Tester Hensley
Next article
Douglas “Doug” Manis

CLASSIC HITS 96.7 ((( LIVE! )))

Subscribe

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Par for the Course

Mark White Mark White -
When it comes to golf, I am what most...

What do dinosaurs and baseball teams have in common?

Jennifer K. Perkins Jennifer K. Perkins -
Dinosaurs are not usually part of baseball. You may...

Douglas “Doug” Manis

Linda Carpenter Linda Carpenter -
Douglas “Doug” Manis, age 75, of Pioneer, Tennessee passed...

Tester Hensley

Linda Carpenter Linda Carpenter -
Tester Hensley, age 96, passed away peacefully on June...
spot_img

About Us

The News Journal is a Kentucky Press Association award winning newspaper. It is the legal paper of record for Whitley County.

Contact Us

The Latest

Par for the Course

Columns 0
When it comes to golf, I am what most...

What do dinosaurs and baseball teams have in common?

Columns 0
Dinosaurs are not usually part of baseball. You may...

Douglas “Doug” Manis

Obituaries 0
Douglas “Doug” Manis, age 75, of Pioneer, Tennessee passed...

Subscribe

© 2026 The News Journal. All Rights Reserved.