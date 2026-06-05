Tester Hensley, age 96, passed away peacefully on June 1, 2026 at his home on Maple Creek Road in Williamsburg, KY.

Tester was a man who loved God and his family. He was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Aileen Siler Hensley in May 2025, his eldest son, Ronnie Hensley, his daughters, Nancy Ann Hensley, Rhonda Hensley and Rita Starcher; his parents and his in-laws, and all of his siblings.

He is survived by two sons, Robert Hensley and his wife Cindy, Roger Hensley and his wife Sharon; grandchildren, Ronnie Alan Hensley and his wife Eileen, Robin Hensley, Jessica Bishop, Roger Hensley Jr. and his wife Sammie, Ryan Hensley and his wife Lydia, Kaitlyn Starcher, and Devon Starcher; great-grandchildren, Lukas Hensley and Jackie Hensley, Logan Bishop, Hunter Hensley, Scarlett Hensley, McKenziee Wallace, Grayson Starcher and Aurora Starcher, and Castiel Hensley; sisters-in-law, Joyce Bell and her husband Kenneth, Pam Davis and her husband Danny; brother-in-law, James Siler and his wife Geraldine; and a host of nieces and nephews, friends, and fellow church members.

Tester was a United States Army veteran of the Korean War Era.

He worked at General Motors in Sharonville until his retirement in 1976. He spent the remainder of his life as a Pentecostal evangelist and until recently, he read his Bible daily. He loved to watch local church services, local news, old westerns and The Price is Right on TV. He loved a good meal especially at Golden Corral, and he loved his beautiful home. He loved to fish, grow a big garden, hunt ginseng and the Flea Land Flea Market, where he had booth.

He will be missed.

The visitation will be 11:00 am at the Croley Funeral Home in Williamsburg, on Monday, June 8. The funeral service will be at 1:00 pm at the funeral home with Rev. Randy Halcomb officiating. The burial will follow at the Maple Creek Cemetery in Williamsburg.