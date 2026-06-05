Enjoying some 5-K fun…

There were 69 finishers during the R&R 5-K Saturday in Williamsburg.

Johanan Woodring was the top overall finisher with a time of 19:17.

Samantha Hurst was the top female finisher with a time of 22:47.

Hurst ran with her dog, Cooper.

The race was a fundraiser for Refuge Ridge and Reclaiming Futures.

Refuge Ridge is a wolf dog rescue facility in Whitley County.

Reclaiming Futures Adolescent Treatment Program, formerly known as juvenile drug court, helps teenagers in the court system get off drugs and stay in school.