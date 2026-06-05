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Somerset Kiwanis Club donates $3,000 to Corbin Kiwanis Club for London tornado relief efforts

By: Mark White

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On May 16, 2025, a deadly tornado struck the Somerset and London areas killing at least 21 people in Laurel County and one person in Pulaski County.

In the aftermath of the tornado, the Somerset Kiwanis Club was able to help raise over $9,000 from Kiwanis Clubs in Kentucky and Tennessee and individuals to aid Kentucky tornado victims.

Somerset Kiwanis Club President Norman Martin said his members tried to pitch in where relief agencies and insurance company help stopped.

For instance, for a church in Somerset, the club donated $3,000 to help pay for new hymnals and other items destroyed in the storm. The Somerset club also pitched in $3,000 to a family to help rehabilitate their home, which was damaged by the storm.

Besides helping those in Somerset and Pulaski County, the Somerset Kiwanis Club also decided it wanted to do something for their neighbors in Laurel County.

Knowing London did not have a Kiwanis Club, Martin reached out to then Corbin Kiwanis Club President Paul Matney a few weeks ago about doing a joint project for London tornado victims.

On May 27, Norman Martin and his wife, Connie Martin, who is Somerset Kiwanis Club Secretary, presented the Corbin Kiwanis Club with a $3,000 donation to help London area victims.

“This is a fantastic gift. It is certainly appreciated,” said current Corbin Kiwanis Club President Kyle Perkins, who took over as club president on May 20.

Perkins said this will be a joint project between the two clubs, but he is not sure yet exactly how the money will be spent.

“We want to make sure these funds are spent appropriately” Perkins added.

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