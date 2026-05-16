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EKU grant helps Carnegie Library project grow

By: Leeann Fragosa

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Students from the Corbin School of Innovation (SOI) partnered with the Corbin Garden Club on May 7 to beautify the Carnegie Library grounds through a pollinator garden project funded by an Eastern Kentucky University (EKU) grant.

Students in grades 4-8 helped place planters, prepare soil and plant flowers around the library as part of the project.

Rachel Johnson, a middle school Montessori Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) teacher at SOI, said the project was funded by a $1,000 grant from EKU to help retore the Carnegie Library.

“I thought that would be a great project to do,” said Johnson.

Johnson said she talked with Carnegie Library board member Mark Daniels as restoration efforts continue at the historic library.

“We still have a little bit more to spend, and one of the things that we’re gonna do is add some bluebird boxes,” said Johnson. “Also, since this is a library, I want to buy a little library to put in front of it.”

Seventh grader Clarissa Nunn explained that bluebird boxes help support eastern bluebirds by giving them safe nesting spaces.

“They began making bluebird boxes because invasive species were introduced to North America, and they were harming bluebirds and they had nowhere to live,” said Nunn. “Bluebird boxes help the bluebirds and now they’re no longer endangered.”

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