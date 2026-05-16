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Barr, Cameron make campaign appearances in Williamsburg

By: Mark White

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Congressman Andy Barr made an appearance at the Williamsburg Tourism and Convention Center Monday morning as he campaigned to replace Mitch McConnell as U.S. Senator.

Barr is one of 11 people seeking the Republican nomination in the May 19 primary.

Former Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, who is also seeking the Republican nomination, made a campaign stop at Williamsburg City Hall late Wednesday afternoon.

The winner of the Republican Primary will square off against the winner of the Democratic Primary in the November General Election.

There are seven people vying for the Democratic nomination.

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