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Granville Moses

Posted By: Linda Carpenter

Date:

Granville Moses, age 87, of Jellico, Tennessee, passed away early Monday morning, June 22, 2026, at his home, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on January 13, 1939, to the late Leslie Moses and Orpha (Slaton) Moses in Williamsburg, Kentucky.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Elmer Moses, Theodore Moses and Arvil Moses; sister, Ethel Moses; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Carl and Thelma Queener.
Granville was a long-time Christian. He was a Past Master of Jellico Masonic Lodge # 527, F. & A. M., a member of both the Knoxville Scottish Rite and Kerbela Shrine Temple.
Granville, along with his wife, Glena, were owners of the Cloverleaf Exxon and well as other businesses for many years.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 67 years, Glena (Queener) Moses, of Jellico; son, Gary Moses, of Jellico; three daughters, Carol Douglas, and husband, Tony, of Nashville, Linda Cupp, and husband, Dennis, of Corbin, and Karen Miles, and husband, Mark, of Knoxville.
Granville is also survived by six grandchildren, Emily Douglas, Caitlin Hart, and husband, Travis, Eric Douglas, Tyler Cupp, and wife, Allison, Nicholas Miles, and wife, Danielle, and Mikayla Miles, and fiancé, Cody Ozias; three great-grandchildren, Sadie Jo Hart, Lainey Hart and Parker Cupp; several nephews and nieces, and a host of friends, neighbors and other relatives to mourn his passing.
The family will receive friends for visitation on Wednesday evening, June 24, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Llewellyn Funeral Home Chapel.
Funeral services will immediately follow on Wednesday evening, June 24, at 8:00 p.m. at the Llewellyn Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Lester Cox and the Rev. Jared Potter officiating.
Graveside service and interment will follow on Thursday morning, June 25, at 11:00 a.m. in the Jellico Cemetery with the Rev. Lester Cox and the Rev. Jared Potter officiating. Anyone who desires to go in procession to Jellico Cemetery should be at Llewellyn Funeral Home no later than 10:30 a.m. Thursday morning.
Llewellyn Funeral Home of Jellico is honored to serve the Moses family.

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Linda Carpenter
Linda Carpenter
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