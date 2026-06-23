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Virgie Hamblin

Posted By: Linda Carpenter

Date:

Virgie Hamblin, age 91, of Hazel Park, Michigan, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 20, 2026, at Angela Hospice Care Center in Livonia, Michigan.
Born on August 2, 1934, in Whitley County, Kentucky, Virgie was the daughter of the late Grant and Margaret Ellen (White) Wilson. She lived a life centered on family, and devotion to those she loved.
In addition to her parents, Virgie was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Charlie Hamblin, with whom she shared 65 wonderful years of marriage; her grandson, Travis Hopson; her sisters, Adeline Wilson and Ada Stone; and her brother, Elbert Wilson.
Virgie leaves behind a loving family who will cherish her memory forever. She is survived by her son, Willard Dean (Brenda) Hamblin; her daughters, Brenda Sue (Bobby) Wells, Sharon (Roger) Hopson, and Vickie (Derek) Teetsel; her grandchildren, Angela (Kevin) Murray, Candace Hamblin, Ryan (Crystal) Hopson, Sara (Travis) Hopson, Katelyn Teetsel, and Alivia Teetsel; and her great-grandchildren, Kenlea Murray, Kyler Murray, Cole Hopson, Lilly Hopson, and Emerson Hopson. She is also survived by her sister, Betty Hamblin of Warren, Michigan, as well as many extended family members and dear friends who will miss her greatly.
Visitation will be on Saturday, June 27, at 11:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at Ellison Funeral Home, Williamsburg, KY.
Graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m., at Youngs Creek Cemetery on Hwy 204.
Serving as pallbearers will be Ryan Hopson, Roger Hopson, Kevin Murray, Kyler Murray, Derek Teetsel, and Bobby Wells.
The family gratefully acknowledges the compassionate care provided by Angela Hospice. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Angela Hospice, 14100 Newburgh Road, Livonia, MI 48154.
The family asks that you keep them in your thoughts and prayers during this time of loss as they celebrate Virgie’s life and the many cherished memories she leaves behind.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.ellisonfh.com.
Ellison Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

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Linda Carpenter
Linda Carpenter
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