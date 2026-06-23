HeadlineNews Corbin road closed due to construction By: Jennifer K. Perkins Date: June 23, 2026 The intersection of KY 727 (5th Street) and U.S. 25W in Corbin is closed due to construction. Officials with the Kentucky Department of Transportation say the road is expected to remain closed until 7 a.m. on June 24. Jennifer K. Perkins TagsclosedCorbinroad Previous articleVirgie HamblinNext articleWhitley County Health Department inspections SubscribeI want inI've read and accept the Privacy Policy. Share post: FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Popular Judge rules London mayor not eligible to run for re-election Whitley County Health Department inspections Virgie Hamblin Granville Moses “A terrible, lousy month” More like thisRelated Judge rules London mayor not eligible to run for re-election Mark White - June 23, 2026 A Laurel Circuit Judge ruled Tuesday London Mayor Randall... Whitley County Health Department inspections Leeann Fragosa - June 23, 2026 As part of its duties, the Whitley County Health... Virgie Hamblin Linda Carpenter - June 23, 2026 Virgie Hamblin, age 91, of Hazel Park, Michigan, passed... Granville Moses Linda Carpenter - June 23, 2026 Granville Moses, age 87, of Jellico, Tennessee, passed away...