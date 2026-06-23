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Corbin road closed due to construction

By: Jennifer K. Perkins

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The intersection of KY 727 (5th Street) and U.S. 25W in Corbin is closed due to construction.

Officials with the Kentucky Department of Transportation say the road is expected to remain closed until 7 a.m. on June 24.

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Jennifer K. Perkins
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