Corbin police officer among KY Dept. of Criminal Justice Training Academy graduates

Corbin Police Patrolman Charles Gray and 38 other law enforcement officers from across the state graduated Thursday from the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training’s (DOCJT) basic training academy in Richmond.

“We are proud of Patrolman Gray’s hard work and dedication and look forward to his continued service to the City of Corbin. Please join us in congratulating him on this accomplishment,” the Corbin Police Department wrote in a Facebook post.

The graduates of Class 569 received over 800 hours of recruit-level instruction over a 20-week period. Major training areas included traffic and DUI, criminal investigations, firearms, patrol procedures, physical training, vehicle operations, cultural awareness, defensive tactics, criminal law, bias-related crimes and tactical responses to crisis situations.

“Team Kentucky thanks you for answering the call to serve and protect our commonwealth,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “Your role in law enforcement is a noble one, and we wish you the best as you move forward in your careers.”