Leroy A. Gilbert, Jr. or “Lee” as he was known by all, who loved him, was born on December 29, 1964, in Corbin, Kentucky. He was a graduate of Corbin High School in 1983 and earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing from the University of Kentucky in 1987. He earned his Juris Doctorate from the University Of Louisville School Of Law in 1990, and returned to the Tri-County area to practice law until his illness necessitated his recent retirement. He was a born-again believer and spoke openly about his faith. He was a member of Central Baptist Church and spent many years working with the Gideon’s International, speaking in over 100 churches in Southeastern Kentucky area. He was very active in his community, coaching little league baseball for many years and working as a volunteer first responder with the Oak Grove Volunteer Fire Department for over 15 years. In addition to practicing law, Lee also taught as an Adjunct Professor at the University of The Cumberland’s as part of the launch of their online MBA program.

Lee was preceded in death by his father, Leroy Gilbert; and his brother, James Steven Gilbert.

Lee is survived by his wife of thirty years, Tammy Reeder Gilbert; six children, John Gilbert, Dr. Samuel Gilbert, Sarah Gilbert-Caballero husband Juan all of Lexington, Kentucky, Joshua Gilbert of Chicago, Illinois, Jeremiah Gilbert and Susanna “Suzy” Gilbert both of Lexington, Kentucky. Lee is also survived by his mother, Mary Ann Tankersley Gilbert; one sister; Lisa Hopkins both from Corbin, Kentucky; two nieces, Dr. Erin Hopkins of Oldham County, Kentucky and Mary Katherine Hopkins of Corbin, Kentucky; and one great-niece, Evie Hopkins.

Lee’s greatest joy in life was watching his children grow up. In his last weeks, he spoke often of a life that was filled with joy and when asked about anything he wished to do, he would reply that he already had everything he could wish for.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, June 28th, at O’Neil-Lawson Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Quiton East officiating. Burial will follow in Worley Cemetery in Corbin, Kentucky.

Visitation is from 12:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Sunday June 28th, at O’Neil-Lawson Funeral Home.

Condolences can be made to the family by visiting www.Oneilfh.com.

O’Neil-Lawson Funeral Home in charge of all arrangements.