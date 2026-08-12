Menu
Search
Subscribe
Public RecordsLawsuits

Lawsuits

By: Mark White

Date:

Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day!
Please to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us
Share
Written by:
Mark White
Mark White
Previous article
Marriage Licenses
Next article
Elementary school student, parents die after crash

Subscribe

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Photo Gallery: NIBROC Entertainment

Mark White Mark White -
Crowds at the 74th Annual NIBROC celebration were able...

Man on the run since 2022 arrested

Mark White Mark White -
Knox County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a fugitive in Corbin...

Demolition of downtown Williamsburg buildings won’t be finished by Old Fashioned Trading Days

Mark White Mark White -
Demolition of buildings gutted by the Jan. 20 downtown...

New trial date set for Corbin man accused of shooting a farmer

Mark White Mark White -
A new trial date has been set for a...
spot_img

About Us

The News Journal is a Kentucky Press Association award winning newspaper. It is the legal paper of record for Whitley County.

Contact Us

The Latest

Photo Gallery: NIBROC Entertainment

News 0
Crowds at the 74th Annual NIBROC celebration were able...

Man on the run since 2022 arrested

Headline 0
Knox County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a fugitive in Corbin...

Demolition of downtown Williamsburg buildings won’t be finished by Old Fashioned Trading Days

Headline 0
Demolition of buildings gutted by the Jan. 20 downtown...

Subscribe

© 2026 The News Journal. All Rights Reserved.