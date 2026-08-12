Public RecordsLawsuits Lawsuits By: Mark White Date: August 12, 2026 Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day! Please login to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us Mark White Tagscircuit court lawsuitslawsuitspublic recordsSource: Whitley Circuit Clerk's OfficeWhitley County Previous articleMarriage LicensesNext articleElementary school student, parents die after crash SubscribeI want inI've read and accept the Privacy Policy. Share post: FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Popular Photo Gallery: NIBROC Entertainment Man on the run since 2022 arrested Demolition of downtown Williamsburg buildings won’t be finished by Old Fashioned Trading Days New trial date set for Corbin man accused of shooting a farmer Data center discussion: is a data center coming to Williamsburg? More like thisRelated Photo Gallery: NIBROC Entertainment Mark White - August 12, 2026 Crowds at the 74th Annual NIBROC celebration were able... Man on the run since 2022 arrested Mark White - August 12, 2026 Knox County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a fugitive in Corbin... Demolition of downtown Williamsburg buildings won’t be finished by Old Fashioned Trading Days Mark White - August 12, 2026 Demolition of buildings gutted by the Jan. 20 downtown... New trial date set for Corbin man accused of shooting a farmer Mark White - August 12, 2026 A new trial date has been set for a...