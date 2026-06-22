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Harold Vanover

Posted By: Linda Carpenter

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Harold Vanover, age 82, of Corbin, KY, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2026 at Baptist Health Corbin. He was born April 8, 1944 in Gatliff, KY, to the late John and Mae Rains Vanover.
Along with his parents he was preceded in death by two daughters, Patricia Crider, Melissa Vanover; and two brothers, Kenneth Vanover, and Clayton Vanover.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy Vanover of Corbin, KY; four children, Regina Schmidt (David) of Missouri, Brian Jones of Williamsburg, KY, Amber Sumner of Corbin, KY, John Vanover of Corbin, KY; nine grandchildren, Kylie Jones, Kesha Stewarts, Devin Crider, Richard Bohannan, Austin Jones, Braxton Jones, Ricky Sumner, Max McCullah, Finley McCullah; several nieces, nephews, and a host of relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
A graveside service was held on Sunday, June 21, at the Pleasant View Cemetery Moses Addition. Interment followed directly after the graveside ser-vice in the Pleasant View Cemetery Moses Addition.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.ellisonfh.com.
Ellison Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

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Linda Carpenter
Linda Carpenter
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