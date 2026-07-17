KWHA to host “Gala for a Paws”

Speakers from the Knox-Whitley Humane Association (KWHA) visited the Corbin Rotary Club last week to promote their upcoming fundraiser where community members can fund efforts to reduce local animal overpopulation while bidding on one-of-a-kind prizes.

KWHA’s “Gala for a Paws” is a silent auction event complete with catering and ballroom dancing lessons for attendees. Proceeds go to the Humane Association’s spay and neuter programming for its adoptable animals and community outreach for individuals who cannot afford to spay and neuter their pets alone.

First Gentleman of KWHA Jason Maquet told the Rotary Club he was “very ignorant” to the animal world before meeting his wife and KWHA president Devonna Maquet.

“We have a problem in southeastern Kentucky with animal control, and it’s because people don’t know they need to spay and neuter,” he said. “Every dog can have a litter of puppies twice a year. If you have one animal that is not spayed or neutered, twice a year, that one animal can produce up to 20 puppies. If those aren’t spayed or neutered, you can see the exponential growth.”

Maquet said cat overpopulation can be even more detrimental with a single cat able to produce a litter every three months.

“The problem goes away with an appropriate spay and neuter program. That’s what we do with our fundraisers,” he said.

The silent auction offers a range of prizes including dinner for two passes from local restaurants, bowling and movie passes from Cinema Social, a $500 bottle of bourbon, a week-long stay at Hilton Head Island, a pontoon rental at Holly Bay Marina and more. Maquet said he hopes plenty of community members are able to participant because more people bidding means more money going to animals in need.

Maquet said the venue, Oak Hill Gardens, and the catering restaurant, Local Honey, have generously helped KWHA by offering free and reduced cost for their services.

“The outcry to help the shelter has been tremendous. The great thing about local charities is you know where the money goes,” he said. “The counties and cities contribute a little bit, but, unfortunately, it’s just not enough to cover everything.”

Rotary President Melissa Finley said KWHA is dear to her heart as someone who participates in its fall 5K fundraiser and has adopted a dog from the shelter in the past. At the end of the meeting, Rotary Club officers made a motion to donate to KWHA with an amount to be determined at a later date.

“Gala for a Paws” begins at 6 p.m. on July 18 at Oak Hill Gardens in London. Tickets are $50 each, covering attendance, food and beverages. Tickets can be purchased at the shelter or by calling or texting (606) 260-9882.