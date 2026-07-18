CommunityEventsHeadline Cumberland Valley Cruise In returns By: Mark White Date: July 18, 2026 Several people turned out last Saturday in downtown Corbin for the Cumberland Valley Cruise-In event. Mark White TagsCumberland Valley Cruise-In event Previous articleKWHA to host “Gala for a Paws”Next articleKY 727 (Fifth Street) will be partially closed July 20-24 in Whitley County SubscribeI want inI've read and accept the Privacy Policy. Share post: FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Popular Rolling roadblocks scheduled next week on I-75 in Whitley, Laurel counties KY 727 (Fifth Street) will be partially closed July 20-24 in Whitley County KWHA to host “Gala for a Paws” Knox-Whitley Humane Association to no longer serve Clay County 5K for MK: Racing to raise money for the Daugherty family More like thisRelated Rolling roadblocks scheduled next week on I-75 in Whitley, Laurel counties Mark White - July 18, 2026 Watch out for delays when traveling on I-75 in... KY 727 (Fifth Street) will be partially closed July 20-24 in Whitley County Mark White - July 18, 2026 If you drive KY 727 (Fifth Street) in Whitley... KWHA to host “Gala for a Paws” Gray Hawkins - July 17, 2026 Speakers from the Knox-Whitley Humane Association (KWHA) visited the... Knox-Whitley Humane Association to no longer serve Clay County Gray Hawkins - July 17, 2026 As of June 30, the Knox-Whitley Humane Association’s (KWHA)...