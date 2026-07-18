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Cumberland Valley Cruise In returns

By: Mark White

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Several people turned out last Saturday in downtown Corbin for the Cumberland Valley Cruise-In event.

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Mark White
Mark White
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Rolling roadblocks scheduled next week on I-75 in Whitley, Laurel counties

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KY 727 (Fifth Street) will be partially closed July 20-24 in Whitley County

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