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KY 727 (Fifth Street) will be partially closed July 20-24 in Whitley County

By: Mark White

Date:

If you drive KY 727 (Fifth Street) in Whitley County to work and back, then you might want to seek an alternate route next week.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has announced the road will be temporarily closed between July 20-24 to allow for construction of a new intersection as part of an ongoing roadway improvement project.

The closure begins July 20 at 7 a.m. and will remain in place through July 24 at 6 p.m.

The closure will extend from the junction of US25W and KY 727 (5th Street) to Busy Lane.

Motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes, and allow additional travel time while work is underway. Local traffic should follow posted detour signs and use caution when traveling near the construction area.

The temporary closure is necessary to allow crews to safely construct the new intersection and complete this phase of the project.

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Mark White
Mark White
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