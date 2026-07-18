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Rolling roadblocks scheduled next week on I-75 in Whitley, Laurel counties

By: Mark White

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Watch out for delays when traveling on I-75 in Whitley and Laurel counties next week due to planned rolling roadblocks.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises the roadblocks are necessary as crews place bridge beams for the new KY 312 overpass.

The work is part of the I-75 widening project between Exit 25 and Exit 29.

To safely install the bridge beams, temporary rolling roadblocks will be required on both I-75 northbound and southbound. The rolling roadblocks will be coordinated with law enforcement to minimize delays while allowing crews to safely complete the overhead beam placement.

The rolling roadblocks are scheduled July 20-23 from 7 p.m. – 7 a.m. daily.

During the work, rolling roadblocks will be implemented southbound on I-75 from Exit 29 in Laurel County and northbound on I-75 from Exit 25 in Whitley County.

KYTC advises motorists to be aware of the work zone, expect significant delays, and to utilize safe driving habits when traveling through the area.

The date, time and duration of work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur.

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Mark White
Mark White
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