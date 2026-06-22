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Williamsburg native appointed to Prosecutors Advisory Council

By: Leeann Fragosa

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A Williamsburg native has been appointed to a council helping to support Kentucky’s prosecutors and law enforcement agencies.

Attorney General Russell Coleman announced on June 12 the appointment of Renee McDaniel to the Prosecutors Advisory Council (PAC) as one of two citizen members.

McDaniel is a graduate of Centre College and has served as the executive director of the Kentucky Jailers Association for nearly two decades and now owns Aggregate Management Services.

“Renee McDaniel brings expertise and integrity to this role, and I’m grateful she has chosen to continue to dedicate herself to public service,” said Attorney General Coleman. “Together with the Council, Renee will be an outstanding partner in supporting our County and Commonwealth’s Attorneys across Kentucky.”

PAC consists of 13 members, including Coleman who serves as chair, five Commonwealth attorneys, five county attorneys and two citizen members. PAC helps support prosecutors throughout the state through training opportunities and other initiatives.

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