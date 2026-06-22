Teresa Gail Faulkner, age 66 years, of Williamsburg, Kentucky, died Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at the Baptist Health Corbin.

She was born in Knoxville, Tennessee on June 23, 1958, the daughter of Howard and Lois F. (Rains) Swain. Teresa was a homemaker who enjoyed working puzzles, making jewelry, helping her church with the Youth Group, kayaking, riding motorcycles, and boating.

She is preceded in death by her father; and husband, Albert “Al” Faulkner.

Survivors include her mother, Lois F. Swain of Williamsburg, Kentucky; son, Shannon Faulkner (Christy) of Mason, Ohio; daughter, Christina Smith (Josh) of Williamsburg, Kentucky; brothers, Eddie Swain (Ruth) of Berea, Kentucky; grandchildren, Brock Bennett and Aiden Bennett; and special friends, Val Miller whom she consider a sister, Brenda Brooks, and Teresa Powers.

Funeral services were held Saturday, June 20, at the Grace Christian Fellowship in Williamsburg, Kentucky with Bro. Gerald Mullins officiating.

Burial followed in the Jellico Creek Cemetery.

Pine Knot Funeral Home is assisting the family.