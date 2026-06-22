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Obituaries

Eva Jean Hale

Posted By: Linda Carpenter

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Eva Jean Hale, age 63, of Jellico, Tennessee passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2026, at Beech Tree Manor. She was born July 19. 1962, in Newcomb, Tennessee.
Eva is preceded in death by granddaughter, Emily Morgan; father, Howard Hale; and mother, Mary Louise (Malone) Hale.
She is survived by son, Jason Dan Franklin Dople; daughters, Misty Dople, Latoya Dople; grandchildren, Gavin, Ashton, Riley, Haydan, Isabella, Tristian, and Issac; sisters, Brenda Hale, Judy Russell; nieces, Tonya Hale, Ashley Goodman, Zaylee Goodman; cousin, Cathy Small and husband Carl; and a host of friends and family to mourn her passing.
Private graveside service was held Saturday, June 20, in Newcomb Cemetery.
Harp Funeral Home of Jellico in charge of arrangements.

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Linda Carpenter
Linda Carpenter
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