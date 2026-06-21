Early MLB All-Stars: Who are the early season stand outs?

By: John Curtis White

The MLB season has been off to a very exciting start such as the Braves bouncing back after a tough 2025 season, the Rays coming out to be one of the best teams after 2 under .500 seasons, and the White Sox being above .500. However some players are off to a great start. Here are the 2026 MLB all stars based on how players have performed so far in the 2026 season.

First, I would like to list some people who I believe have made a really good argument for the all star spot but are just off the list.

First, Arron Judge I believe deserves a mention. This season Arron Judge has been one of the best power hitters in baseball hitting 17 home runs this year, but recently Judge has fractured his right rib and is expected to miss 4-6 weeks which will hurt his all star vote.

Finally, Munetaka Murakami deserves a mention. This year Murakami has been arguably the best power hitter in all of the MLB with 20 home runs and a solid .240 average, the reason the Murakami will not make the all star game in my opinion is because he has been injured for around 2 weeks now, and because of that I believe that he might not enough votes due to the injury.

Next, I would like to say who in my opinion will make the NL all star roster in my opinion. First, the pitching staff. Starting on the mound will be Jacob Misiorowski. This year Misiorowski has led the MLB in ERA with a 1.50, strikeouts with 116, and WHIP where he has a 0.81. In my opinion, the rest of the pitching staff will include Paul Skenes, Chris Sale, Christopher Sanchez, Chase Burns, Yoshinabu Yammanato, Jason Adam, Raisel Iglesias, Zach Wheeler, Mason Miller, Johan Duran, and Dylan Lee.

For the starting catcher, I have William Contreras who has been a very good contact hitter with a .285 average to go along with 42 RBIs.

At 1st base, Matt Olson who has been one of the best hitters in baseball and his stats are; .272 batting average to go with 19 HR, and 50 RBIs.

Next the second baseman is probably going to be one of the most contested races. In my opinion Luis Arraez will be starting although he has not been a power hitter. He is one of the best contact hitters with a .327 average.

At shortstop, I believe that Elly De La Cruz will be starting as he has been a good hitter this year. He has been batting .280 with 12HR.

At 3rd base, Max Muncy has been having a great season where he has gone .266 with 14HR.

The 1st outfielder for this years all star game I think should be James Wood. This season Wood has been elite batting .271 with 18HR combining hitting with speed as he already has 12 stolen bases this year.

The next outfielder will be Andy Pages. This year, Pages has had a .282 average while leading the league in RBIs with 56.

The final outfielder is Corbin Caroll who has been batting .280 with 11HR. At the DH, it will be Shohei Ohtani who this year has batted .305 with 13HR.

Next, this is who I believe will make the AL allstar roster. The pitching staff will include Cam Schlitter, Dylan Cease, Davis Martin, Joe Ryan, Parker Messick, Shane McClanahan, Nick Martinez, and Jose Soriano.

At catcher, Shea Leangeliers who has been great hitting with a .283 average to go with 17HR.

At 1st base, Nick Kurtz who is batting .283 with 15HR.

The 2nd baseman will be Ernie Clement, who is batting .304 with 7 homers.

The 3rd baseman will be Junior Camiero who has been batting .278 and has hit 14HR.

I believe that the shortstop will be Bobby Witt Jr. who has hit 9HR and has a .278 batting average.

The 1st outfielder is Cody Bellenger who this season has hit .272 with 9 HR.

The 2nd outfielder in my opinion will be Mike Trout who this year has hit .224 with 15HR.

The final outfielder is Julio Rodriguez who has hit .254 with 13HR.

Finally, the DH will be Yordan Alavrez, this year Alavrez has hit .316 with 22HR.

In conclusion, this season has been off to a thrilling start. Several teams and players have come out of nowhere. These were the players who I believe will make the 2026 all star team.