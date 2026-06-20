Williamsburg FFA State Convention in Lexington, several honors

Members of the Williamsburg Future Farmers of America (FFA) returned from the Kentucky FFA State Convention in Lexington with several honors, including a state-runner up finish in the Agriscience Fair and two State Degree recipients.

Seniors Emily Cooper and Zaden Housekeeper earned second place in the Agriscience Fair Division 6 – Animal Systems competition. Their research project examined chick health through egg weight and hatchability data and developed a poultry adaptation of the APGAR scoring system, commonly used in human medicine.

Additionally, Cooper and Cabela Johnson were recognized with the Kentucky FFA State Degree. The degree recognizes student’s achievements in agricultural education, leadership and supervised agricultural experiences.

Williamsburg FFA was recognized with a Bronze Chapter Rating and an award for the High School Membership Growth through the National Affiliation Program. The program is sponsored by Whitley County Farm Bureau, which covers membership dues so students enrolled in agriculture classes can patriciate in FFA at no cost.

Chapter President Zaden Housekeeper also participated in the interview process for Kentucky FFA State Office. Housekeeper made history as Williamsburg’s first Kentucky FFA State Degree recipient, first regional FFA officer and Kentucky Agriculture Athlete of the Year recipient.

“These students continue to set new standards of excellence for our chapter,” said Williamsburg FFA Advisor Toraleah Shelley. “Their hard work, dedication and willingness to serve others have helped establish a strong foundation for agricultural education and leadership in our school and community.”

Shelley said the chapter continues to provide students with opportunities in leadership, career development, agricultural literacy, and community service.