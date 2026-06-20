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Freeman Foundation donates money for playground equipment

By: Mark White

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Thanks in part to the efforts of a Corbin man, who lost his sight at age 12, some Corbin children with disabilities will be better able to enjoy a playground experience.

The Freeman Foundation presented the Corbin City Commission with a $3,000 check during its regular monthly meeting Monday.

The Freeman Foundation is named after its president, Travis Freeman, who lost his sight due to meningitis he got after contracting a sinus infection. Despite his inability to see, he played center in high school on the Corbin High School Football Team. His life’s story was documented in the movie 23 Blast.

The Freeman Foundation exists to promote awareness and understanding of the needs as well as the potential of individuals with disabilities, according to its website.

Monday’s donation was generated through the Freeman Foundation’s Dinner in the Dark event, which was on May 5.

Dinner in the Dark event is a fundraising event for the Freeman Foundation, where participants attempt to eat dinner blindfolded to better understand the difficulties seeing impaired people have.

“It is super fun. It really does open your eyes – ha, ha – on how hard it is to navigate this world with a disability like not being able to see. Travis is just amazing to me,” noted Corbin Mayor Suzie Razmus.

Corbin Parks and Recreation Director Jacob Roan said the money will go towards purchasing some more inclusive playground equipment.

“This is equipment, which is handicap accessible, accessible for kids with hearing or vision loss, and potentially kids with autism or other disabilities. These are safe play structures, which are more like panels that they can play musical instruments on or things like that,” Roan said. “With those panels, you can do all different kind of things.”

The equipment will be installed at Rotary Park as city officials try to make improvements there.

Roan told the Corbin City Commission Monday he is looking into replacing the damaged rubberized surface for the Rotary Park playground possibly with a turf surface, which would be much cheaper to purchase. He cautioned no final decision has been made yet.

He said the poured-in-place rubberized surface already is difficult to maintain. The price tag he got to replace it with another poured-in-place rubberized surface is out of the city’s price range.

“The turf is a good alternative that is a lot cheaper,” he added.

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Mark White
Mark White
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