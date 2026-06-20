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Walmart annexation ordinance read

By: Mark White

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The Corbin city limits are growing in southern Laurel County.

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Corbin sees liability insurance rate hike

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The City of Corbin will be paying more for...

Contested races set for Corbin City Commission, W’burg City Council during Nov. 3 General Election

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There will be a handful of contested local races...

Grand jury finds no legal issues with recent election

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The Whitley County Grand Jury has found no legal...

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