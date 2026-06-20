News Walmart annexation ordinance read By: Mark White Date: June 20, 2026 The Corbin city limits are growing in southern Laurel County. Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day! Please login to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us Mark White TagsCorbin City CommissionCorbin city limitsCorbin City Manager Scott Williamsonfirst reading of an ordinance annexing the Corbin Walmart Previous articleCorbin sees liability insurance rate hike SubscribeI want inI've read and accept the Privacy Policy. Share post: FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Popular Corbin sees liability insurance rate hike Contested races set for Corbin City Commission, W’burg City Council during Nov. 3 General Election Grand jury finds no legal issues with recent election Jones will not seek to fill remainder of late husband’s term in office Two W’burg BOE members not running for re-election in Nov. More like thisRelated Corbin sees liability insurance rate hike Mark White - June 20, 2026 The City of Corbin will be paying more for... Contested races set for Corbin City Commission, W’burg City Council during Nov. 3 General Election Mark White - June 19, 2026 There will be a handful of contested local races... Grand jury finds no legal issues with recent election Mark White - June 19, 2026 The Whitley County Grand Jury has found no legal... Jones will not seek to fill remainder of late husband’s term in office Mark White - June 19, 2026 The Whitley County Board of Education will be getting...