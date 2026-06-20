Corbin Tourism approves new missions statement and branding guidelines

The Corbin Tourism and Convention Commission took another step toward defining how it presents itself to visitors by approving a new mission statement and branding guidelines during its June 9 meeting.

After discussion and revision, Board Chair Summer Jackson read the finalized mission statement: “To attract visitors and event planners by promoting Corbin as a welcoming destination for unique experiences, venues and Appalachian hospitality to strengthen the local economy.”

The statement was developed following the board’s strategic planning session. The board wanted to use words such as “attract,” “promote” and “market” while emphasizing Corbin’s hospitality and economic impact.

The board also approved marketing and branding guidelines developed by McDaniels Marketing, which include logo usage, brand elements, typography, brand colors and advertising.

Jackson expressed concerns with color names.

“I love how they have named the colors, like ‘Moonbow Blue’, ‘Cumberland Blue’, things like that,” said Jackson. “I am a little hesitant of naming something ‘Corbin Red’ if it’s not truly Redhound Red.”

Officials stated the color appeared to be “too burgundy” to be called ‘Corbin Red.’

Board members wondered if it was just the way the color printed, but noted if it’s not printing well now, it wouldn’t print well on other materials.

The board approved the branding guidelines contingent upon board members working with McDaniels Marketing to finalize the shade of red used in the materials.

Members also discussed beginning to showcase portions of the new branding before the launch of the redesigned website.