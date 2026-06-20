Corbin gets flower donations

Corbin is getting a little sprucing up this summer.

“I want to thank the garden club for the flowers they planted. I also want to thank Laurel Gardens. They called last week and wanted to know if it would be OK if they took some leftover flowers they had at the greenhouse and put them in our big planters downtown at no cost to us. I want to thank them publicly at this meeting,” Corbin Parks and Recreation Director Jacob Roan told the Corbin City Commission during its monthly meeting Monday

The city commission also heard about some other beautification projects during its meeting Monday.

Corbin Fire Chief Barry McDonald noted his firefighters are about halfway through testing and painting city fire hydrants.

Corbin Public Works Director Jeff Nantz said his workers have all the America 250 banners hung and are painting some curbs.