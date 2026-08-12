John David Gaylor, 60, of Jellico, Tennessee, passed away at the Fort Sanders Hospital in Knoxville, Tennessee on August 6, 2026.

He was born September 24, 1965 in Middlesboro, Kentucky to the late Rev. Bill Gaylor and Alice Wolfenbarger Gaylor, who survives.

John was raised in Clairfield, Tennessee and graduated from Jellico High School. He was preceded in death by his father, Rev. Bill Gaylor; his grandparents, Dave and Bessie Gaylor and Dallas and Faye Wolfenbarger

He was survived by his daughter, Jessica and her husband Drew Wilkerson; his devoted, loving mother, Alice; his sister, Rhonda and her husband Rick Johnson; several aunts, uncles, numerous cousins and friends.

The family of John David Gaylor held a graveside service on Tuesday, August 11, at Fonde Church of God Cemetery, Fonde, KY with Rev. Eddie Johnson and Rev. Lonnie Lyke officiating.

Harp Funeral Home oversaw the service.

It would be hard to write one thing about John because there were always two parts of him. The early John and the latter. The John who was raised on the solid and unshifting foundation of Jesus Christ, the one who was called into the ministry and had a powerful anointing on his life, the John, who loved his family, friends and worked with the youth department at the Middlesboro Church of God, the one who had a number of great years. Then there was John who battled the demons of addiction and self-harm, missing out on the incredible joy that was available to him through sharing in the lives of his daughter, his grandchildren and the family that loved him. In Romans 7:15, Paul describes a personal internal conflict noting that he doesn’t understand his own actions.

Because he does what he hates instead of what he loves and what he wants to do, that scripture describes John perfectly. He chose to distance himself and lead a life that he hated instead of doing what he knew he was born to do, but we are not without Hope that before he left here, he called on Jesus and found the mercy, grace and forgiveness available from our savior. As a family who loved him dearly, we will hold on to that Hope. One thing is certain no matter what stage of life he was loved.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made at the Y12 Bank, Williamsburg Kentucky to Bethany’s Hope Suicide Awareness and Prevention Group c/o Melissa Lawson Grubb or Rocky River Church – Celebrate Recovery.

Harp Funeral Home of Jellico in charge of arrangements.