Honest Abe actor makes stop in Corbin

The Friends of the Corbin Public Library and Kentucky Chautauqua will present Abraham Lincoln: Attorney at Law program in the Miller-Mitchell Annex on June 4, offering the community an opportunity to experience a living portrayal of the former president.

Kentucky Chautauqua is a Kentucky Humanities program that brings historical figures to life through first-person performances by professional actors. The program is designed to connect audiences with the state’s history and culture through interactive performances.

The presentation explores Lincoln’s life and career through a first-person portrayal by actor Forrest Loeffler of Lexington. The script was written by Bo List, who has worked as an actor, writer and director for more than 20 years.

The free event begins at 6 p.m. and is open to all ages.