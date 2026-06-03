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All-Tournament Team honors

By: Jennifer K. Perkins

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Luke Hillard, Spencer Bargo, Kip Allen and Ethan Allen received 13th Region All-Tournament honors on May 28.

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Jennifer K. Perkins
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Honest Abe actor makes stop in Corbin

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