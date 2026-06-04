News W’burg man assaults father, gets 12 months in jail By: Mark White Date: June 4, 2026 A Williamsburg man will spend 12 months in jail for assaulting his father with a stick last week. Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day! Please login to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us Mark White TagsDerick Scott CarpenterDistrict Judge Fred Whitefourth-degree assaultWhitley County Detention Center Previous articleAll-Tournament Team honors SubscribeI want inI've read and accept the Privacy Policy. Share post: FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Popular All-Tournament Team honors Honest Abe actor makes stop in Corbin Two men arrested for alleged assaults on police officers W’burg MAP scores increase in multiple grade levels, superintendent says Corbin man waives extradition in child porn case More like thisRelated All-Tournament Team honors Jennifer K. Perkins - June 3, 2026 Luke Hillard, Spencer Bargo, Kip Allen and Ethan Allen... Honest Abe actor makes stop in Corbin Leeann Fragosa - June 3, 2026 The Friends of the Corbin Public Library and Kentucky... Two men arrested for alleged assaults on police officers Mark White - June 3, 2026 One man was arrested for allegedly spitting on a... W’burg MAP scores increase in multiple grade levels, superintendent says Leeann Fragosa - June 3, 2026 This past spring, the Williamsburg Independent School District showed...