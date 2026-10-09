Jellico’s luck seems to be changing with its hospital

During the first 40 years of Jellico Hospital’s history starting in 1974, things went well. Adventist Health Systems operated the hospital. There was not much controversy. Things seemed to go smoothly.

In late April 2014, Adventist Health informed the hospital’s board of directors it was severing ties with the hospital, and it had one year to find a new find a new healthcare partner. Adventist cited healthcare reform and financial reasons as the causes of the move.

On May 1, 2015, the first of what would become a handful of new companies took over running the facility with varying degrees of success. None lasted more than a few years. The hospital has been closed since March 2024.

When it comes to the hospital, Jellico’s luck now seems to be changing for the better.

BradenHealth, a mission-driven rural hospital operator, and Jellico officials held a groundbreaking ceremony Friday.

BradenHealth is planning to reopen the hospital sometime next year as North Campbell Community Hospital.

While Jellico officials have gotten a lot of promises in recent years when it comes to the hospital, BradenHealth seems to be putting its money where its mouth is.

The company is doing a $14 million renovation of the facility, which is already underway.

Friday afternoon, the inside of the hospital looked like the construction zone it is. Fans were set up in the hallways to keep air circulating. There was dust and bits of debris. Work was happening.

BradenHealth already has a new CEO hired, and people in other positions, such as radiology, IT and accounting. This will be BradenHealth’s seventh facility. Five of BradenHealth’s six previous facilities are in western Tennessee.

After kissing a few frogs, I am hopeful, Jellico leaders have finally found their healthcare prince. This is a good thing for Whitley County as most of the customers at the Jellico Hospital over the years have come from Kentucky.

I think much of the community will join me in wishing BradenHealth good luck for what will hopefully be many years to come.

Now for a few other random thoughts before I conclude this column.

• Whitley County EMS recently named Tabitha Esworthy as its new director. She replaces Amanda Jackson, who lost her battle with cancer earlier this year.

Esworthy has worked at Whitley County EMS since 2012. She has also been a firefighter with Goldbug Volunteer Fire Department since it opened in 2011. She has been secretary for the Goldbug Volunteer Fire Department Board of Directors since 2012.

I have had the pleasure of knowing Esworthy for several years. She knows her stuff. I think the county made an excellent decision with its hire, although I would imagine there were other good candidates too. I think she will do well for many years to come.

• I thought Saturday’s Heritage Day at the Whitley County Historical and Genealogical Society went well. (I even won a door prize.) To be made up of a group of strictly volunteers, this organization has put together a nice little museum in Williamsburg where people can also go to do genealogy research. I compliment them on their efforts.

• I thought Saturday’s Oktoberfest celebration in Williamsburg also went well with a pretty good turnout and several vendors who looked like they had some really tasty food. I did not eat, however, as I had some delicious leftovers waiting for me at home. Maybe next year.