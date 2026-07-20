Kentucky Blood Center set to host two blood drives

Community members will have two opportunities this week in Williamsburg to donate blood and save lives.

The Kentucky Blood Center (KBC) is hosting a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on July 21 at Williamsburg Tourism and Convention Center.

The second blood drive is from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on July 22 at Dayspring Health.

Donors will receive a limited-edition “Only You Can Prevent Blood Shortages” t-shirt while supplies last.

Summer months tend to bring a decline in donations as families travel for vacations. The organization provides blood to more than 70 local hospitals.

Donated blood cannot be manufactured, so volunteer donors are essential to maintaining blood supply for patients in need.

Blood donors must be at east 17 years old, or 16 with parental consent, weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good health. A photo ID is required.

Appointments are encouraged, though walk-ins are accepted. To schedule an appointment, call (800) 775-2522.