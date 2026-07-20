Menu
Search
Subscribe
CommunityEventsHeadline

Kentucky Blood Center set to host two blood drives

By: Leeann Fragosa

Date:

Community members will have two opportunities this week in Williamsburg to donate blood and save lives.

The Kentucky Blood Center (KBC) is hosting a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on July 21 at Williamsburg Tourism and Convention Center.

The second blood drive is from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on July 22 at Dayspring Health.

Donors will receive a limited-edition “Only You Can Prevent Blood Shortages” t-shirt while supplies last.

Summer months tend to bring a decline in donations as families travel for vacations. The organization provides blood to more than 70 local hospitals.

Donated blood cannot be manufactured, so volunteer donors are essential to maintaining blood supply for patients in need.

Blood donors must be at east 17 years old, or 16 with parental consent, weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good health. A photo ID is required.

Appointments are encouraged, though walk-ins are accepted. To schedule an appointment, call (800) 775-2522.

Share
Written by:
Leeann Fragosa
Leeann Fragosa
Previous article
Extension Office shares services at Chamber of Commerce meeting
Next article
Wrestling’s illusion helps audiences forget about ‘humdrum’ life

Subscribe

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Pat Michael Marple

Linda Carpenter Linda Carpenter -
Pat Michael Marple was born February 21, 1947, in...

Belvia Anne Jones

Linda Carpenter Linda Carpenter -
Belvia Anne Jones, age 77, of Corbin, Ky., formerly...

Roscoe “Junior” Meadors

Linda Carpenter Linda Carpenter -
Roscoe “Junior” Meadors, age 85, of Wofford, Kentucky, passed...

Former acting chief resigns from London Police Department

Mark White Mark White -
Former acting chief of the London Police Department Bobby...
spot_img

About Us

The News Journal is a Kentucky Press Association award winning newspaper. It is the legal paper of record for Whitley County.

Contact Us

The Latest

Pat Michael Marple

Obituaries 0
Pat Michael Marple was born February 21, 1947, in...

Belvia Anne Jones

Obituaries 0
Belvia Anne Jones, age 77, of Corbin, Ky., formerly...

Roscoe “Junior” Meadors

Obituaries 0
Roscoe “Junior” Meadors, age 85, of Wofford, Kentucky, passed...

Subscribe

© 2026 The News Journal. All Rights Reserved.