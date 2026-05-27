News Knox Co. Grand Jury issues drug indictments By: Mark White Date: May 27, 2026 The Knox County Grand Jury indicted five people on drug trafficking charges Friday. Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day! Please login to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us Mark White Tagsdrug trafficking chargesKnox County Grand JuryKnox County Indictments Previous articleGraduation Edition 2026 SubscribeI want inI've read and accept the Privacy Policy. Share post: FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Popular Graduation Edition 2026 Electronic Edition For 5-27-26 Lawsuits Marriage Licenses Deeds More like thisRelated Graduation Edition 2026 Linda Carpenter - May 27, 2026 Electronic Edition For 5-27-26 Linda Carpenter - May 27, 2026 Lawsuits Mark White - May 27, 2026 Helayna Brennenstuhl vs. Tristan McKiddy - petition for dissolution... Marriage Licenses Mark White - May 27, 2026 Kailyn Rose Barnett, 24, of Corbin, a RN, and...