Corbin survives Pineville in close first round game

What started as a slow game picked up speed in the final innings.

Corbin outlasted Pineville in a 3-2 win.

The game, which was supposed to be played at Jackson County, was moved to South Laurel due to the weather.

Like the baseball tournament, the games scheduled for Tuesday were postponed until Wednesday.

Corbin will play Clay County at 7 p.m. on May 27 for their chance to take on the winner of the North Laurel versus South Laurel game.

Corbin’s last region softball title was earned back in 2022.